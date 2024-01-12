LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A judge has ruled to drop charges of failing to protect children from abuse against five current and former caseworkers at Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services (OYFS) and supervisors.

Judge James Gibbons ruled the five have immunity from prosecution based on “language contained in the Dometic Relations Code.”

This means the five accused have immunity from civil and criminal liability because they work for an agency such as Lackawanna County OYFS. As an example, all five, are immune from criminal charges of reported or suspected child abuse, as stated in court documents.

“We are not unmindful of the seriousness of these charges … we must, however, follow the law and the law immunized these defendants from prosecution,” stated in court records.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell stated regarding the charges dropped;

We believe Judge Gibbons’ decision is wrong and will be appealing it immediately. This ruling gives permission to every child protective services worker in the Commonwealth to ignore their responsibilities without fear of any legal consequences. It’s wrong and it cannot stand. Our children deserve better,” Mark Powell, Lackawanna County District Attorney

The caseworkers are Amy Helcoski and Erik Krauser. The supervisors are Sadie Coyne (O’Day), and Bryan Walker. The retired caseworker is Randy Ramik.