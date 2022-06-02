SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man faces prison time after a federal grand jury indicted him for trafficking meth and fentanyl in Jim Thorpe.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that Roberto Magobet, age 44, of Jim Thorpe, intended to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl in August 2021.

Magobet can face up to life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation into Magobet with the help of the Jim Thorpe Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Probation and Parole Office.