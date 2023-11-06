PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say as a result of an investigation into narcotics trafficking, they arrested a man and shut down a drug house operating in Luzerne County.

According to the Pittston City Police, in October, detectives conducted an investigation into Johnnie Witherspoon, 38, of Pittston, for narcotics trafficking.

On November 2, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at Witherspoon’s house located in the 100 block of Lambert Street in Pittston.

Witherspoon was arrested and charged with the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $75,000 bail.