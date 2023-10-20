STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County officials held a press conference to update on the Stephen Lepore missing person investigation.

Lepore from Tobyhanna was reported missing to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in August of 2012.

On October 1, 2012, Lepore’s housemate told investigators Lepore had been involved in several verbal disputes over a $15,000.00 debt.

On October 16th through October 18th, 2023 during a search of property located at 95 Peet Road, Dreher Township, Wayne County. Human remains were recovered and subsequently identified as Lepore.

The coroner said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back of the head and the manner is death has been ruled a homicide.

Two men assisted detectives in the homicide of Lepore, Brian Hewson, and Kip Morgan. Officials did not say if the two men were suspects in the case.

Hewson and Morgan gave investigators the necessary information to locate Lepore’s remains in Wayne County and confirmed the murder weapon was a .38 Caliber Taurus Revolver, stated law enforcement.

Officials said the area where Lepore’s remains were discovered happened to be on the property where Hewson’s mother used to live.

Officials stated no charges have been filed for the homicide of Lepore. The attorney’s office did note that Hewson is in custody in the state of Florida.

You can watch the full press conference regarding Stephen Lepore’s murder case in the video block below.