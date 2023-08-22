SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials continue to investigate a house fire in Scranton that has been determined as arson.

According to the Scranton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 1700 block of Perry Avenue on August 14 around 9:00 p.m.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames coming from the second-floor window. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke covering the house and the fire was placed under control around 10:00 p.m.

The Scranton Fire Department Investigators and Scranton Police Fire Marshall discovered the origin of the fire started on the second-floor front bedroom with fire extending into the attic. The cause of the fire has been determined as incendiary and a case of arson, officials stated.

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Hallowich of the Scranton Fire Department told 28/22 News one firefighter was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators said two people and a dog lived at the home and they were displaced due to the damage the fire caused.

A criminal investigation is ongoing by the Scranton Police Department with assistance from the Scranton Fire Department.

Fire investigators noted the property did not have working smoke detectors.