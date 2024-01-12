WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway after police say two people were found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, early Friday around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Terrace Place.

Police say they received a call about shots fired in the area and were able to locate a car where inside a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Agt. Laura Kitko at 570-327-7560 ext. 7558 or email: lkitko@cityofwilliamsport.org.