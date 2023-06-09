HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a car they say hit two officers after a theft at Home Depot.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 8:40 a.m. police officers from Hemlock Township Police Department arrived at Home Depot for a reported theft.

Police say the officer arrived and located the suspect’s car, which was parked in the parking lot. Officers said they approached the car and the driver began to flee the scene, accelerated towards them, and hit them.

One of the officers fired his gun in the direction of the car but the suspect continued to flee the area heading toward State Route 487, PSP stated.

Law enforcement note it is unknown if the suspect was injured and both officers were treated at a local medical facility.

PSP: Similar car

The vehicle is described as a 2023, Dark Blue, Nissan Murano, bearing Pennsylvania Registration

MDG2541.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect and/or suspect’s car is asked to contact 911 and not to approach.