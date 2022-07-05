SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement is conducting an investigation for criminal trespassing that left an elementary school vandalized.

According to the South Abington Township Police Department, an incident occurred overnight during the firework show from July 1st into July 2nd at the Abington Heights, Netwon Ransom Elementary School.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News a suspect broke the metal screens to the windows of a classroom.

South Abington Township Police Department

An officer stated the suspect broke into the room and threw children’s DVDs along the parking lot and cable wires to the printer.

Police say as far as they know no items were stolen from Netwon Ransom Elementary School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Abington Twp. Police at 570-342-9111, or leave a tip on the South Abington Police Facebook.