HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway after police report one person was shot and injured at a Luzerne County playground Sunday.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Sunday around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Altmiller Playground for a report of shots fired.

Police say once on the scene they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to the trauma center for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazleton Police Detective Division at 570-459-4943.