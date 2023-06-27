SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives have arrested several employees of the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services after an investigation revealed they failed to report neglect.

The Scranton Police Department and the Lackawanna County Detectives, along with the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against the following individuals:

Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton

Sadie O’Day, 33, of Scranton

Bryan Walker, 51, of Eynon

Randy Ramilk, 58, of Clarks Green

Erik Krauser, 45, of Dickson City

All of the employees are being charged with endangering the welfare of a child and failure to report or refer.

On May 15, the state Department of Human Services downgraded the child protection agency’s license from full to provisional for a six-month period ending November 15.

State inspectors stated they found office staff allowed children to live in unfit homes, failed to properly track cases and conduct interviews, and acted too slowly to remove children. The department found dozens of violations.

As an example in one case, inspectors said a caseworker found a home’s heat could not be safely turned on because of debris piled along walls and the person in charge had mental health and physical health concerns that prevented meeting children’s needs. In another, staff couldn’t find one family and, despite having two addresses, made no “attempts at contacts,” as reported in the state inspection report.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell states in part regarding the arrest:

Supervisors and caseworkers at the Office of Youth and Family Services have a duty to protect vulnerable children and remove them from dangerous situations. What happened to the children in these cases, as detailed in the criminal complaints filed, is heartbreaking and unacceptable. The children in these cases didn’t fall through the cracks because OYFS was understaffed. These cases were on the agency’s radar for a long time, and caseworkers DID respond – many times. The defendants in these cases heard the cries for help over and over and over – from the children’s parents, neighbors, landlords, building managers, schoolteachers, medical professionals, police officers, firefighters, code inspectors, animal control officers, and others and instead of coming to the rescue, they chose to walk away. Then, in some cases, they falsified reports to make it seem like everything was okay when they knew it wasn’t. They allowed children to live in deplorable, dangerous conditions. Mark Powell, Lackawanna County District

This is an ongoing investigation. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.