WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night at a Wendy’s in Wilkes-Barre that they say involved two employees.





There was heavy police activity outside the fast food restaurant around 10:30 p.m. after officers were called to the restaurant on Kidder Street for a reported stabbing.

Eyewitness News crews saw sections of the scene taped off and evidence markers scattered throughout the parking lot.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on the scene, the victim, an employee at Wendy’s, suffered two stab wounds, bleeding heavily from the front chest area was transported to the hospital.

Police said the suspect Marc Rivers, 52, of Wilkes-Barre, also an employee at Wendy’s, was seen having an argument with the victim after work hours after Rivers made lead comments toward a female employee.

As stated in the affidavit, video from witnesses showed Rivers, the victim, and the woman employee having a physical fight resulting in the victim bleeding after being stabbed by Rivers.

In the video, police said Rivers is heard saying “I’m not fighting, I’m killing.”

The victim went under medical procedures due to the injuries sustained from the stabbing, his current conditions are unknown at this time.