BALD EAGLE TWP., CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating counterfeit cash used at Walmart to purchase multiple Nintendo Switch items.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 12 troopers were called to Walmart Super Center in Clinton County for a reported theft.

Through further investigation it was discovered an unknown woman used counterfeit cash to purchase several items from the store, police say.

Troopers said the woman allegedly bought the following items with fake cash;

Nintendo Switch valued at $316

Four Nintendo Switch Games valued at a total cost of $184.51

State police are currently investigating the incident.