MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating into a retail theft that occurred at Boscovs where over $900 worth of jewelry was stolen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 23 around 6:50 p.m., a retail theft occurred at Boscovs located at Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive in Selinsgrove.

PSP states the thief stole around $930 in miscellaneous jewelry from the retail store. As well as $10 sunglasses.

Police are continuing to investigate.