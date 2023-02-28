WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for anyone present during a shooting incident at the Wyoming Valley Mall Friday to come forward.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, investigators are urging anyone present during the shooting at the Wyoming Valley Mall to speak with police.

Officers say witnesses have told them people were recording the incident as it was happening and any help to identify the other suspect involved is needed.

Anyone with video or information is asked to send it to the police via email: Capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, text: 570 760 0215, or call: 570 606 4791.

Information given to police is confidential if you wish to remain anonymous.