SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in the death of a Scranton man who was found inside a home in Lackawanna County on Wednesday.

A neighborhood is in shock after a man was killed inside a Rock Street home in Scranton’s West Side. On Thursday, 28/22 News is learning more details about what happened.

William Auriemma has been arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault after allegedly strangling Richard Hazelton Jr. He claims Hazelton broke into his home.

According to detectives, police were called to his home on 1127 Rock Street for a report of a burglary in progress Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they said they found Auriemma covered in blood. According to court documents, he led police to Hazelton’s body.

During questioning, Auriemma told detectives he did not know the man and insisted it was someone breaking into his home.

However, according to police, Auriemma’s girlfriend provided conflicting information, saying that he brought Hazelton back to his home after returning from a rehabilitation facility on Sunday.

Auriemma later recanted his statement and, police say, admitted to knowing Hazelton, but did not know the man who he allegedly killed.

Neighbors are concerned for their safety.

“It’s very devastating. It’s very sad. I grew up on these streets since I was like 13 years old. I got small kids now. It’s just unsafe no matter where you go,” said a neighbor Cindy Barber.

The investigation is still ongoing and 28/22 News will provide updates as information is made available.