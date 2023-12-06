LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the area of Rutter Avenue in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred on Monday around 9:04 a.m. on State Route 309 in the area of the Rutter Ave and the Kingston on-ramp.

Police describe the suspect’s vehicle as a gray Honda, an unknown model.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any other information is asked to contact Troop P, Wilkes-Barre, and reference incident number PA2023-1584458.