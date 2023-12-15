HANOVER TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night on the Sans Souci Parkway.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the Food Express, Sunoco located on the Sans Souci Parkway for a report of an armed robbery.

Hanover Township Police Department

Police say the suspect took out a gun and demanded cash from the employee. The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of money, officers stated.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police by calling the police non-emergency phone number at (570) 825-1254.