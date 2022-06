WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said two boxes of insulin were stolen from a 60-year-old woman’s residence in Milton.

Troopers said 2 boxes of Victoza 18 mg insulin pens, valued at $100, were stolen from an the victim sometime between 5/28 and 5/31.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this incident.