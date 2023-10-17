WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An inmate at the United States Penitentiary Canaan (USP-Canaan) was sentenced to an extra three years in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dontrace Blaine, 36, an inmate at the USP-Canaan, in Waymart, was sentenced on Wednesday, October 10, to just over 3 years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Mannion for assaulting another inmate with a dangerous weapon.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on November 8, 2020, Blaine assaulted a fellow inmate with a combination lock wrapped in a bedsheet, causing injury.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).