WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One inmate has been sentenced to jail time after the assault of another inmate caused that man to lose an eye.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday, December 15 that Jose Esteban Mercado-Colon, 32, an inmate at United States Penitentiary-Canaan, Waymart, Wayne County, was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge Mariani to just over 4 years in prison for assaulting another inmate with a dangerous weapon.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Mercado-Colon previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Karam added that on September 22, 2021, Mercado-Colon assaulted another inmate using a 6-inch sharpened object wrapped in a bedsheet.

The other inmate lost his eye as a result of Mercado-Colon’s assault.