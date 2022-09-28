JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged an inmate at SCI-Dallas after they say he sent multiple threatening letters to the Lehigh Valley.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, Timothy Koebert, 65, an inmate at State Correctional Institute in Dallas, was charged after writing a series of letters to the Allentown District Parole Office.

In the letters, investigators said Koebert threatened to blow up the building of the Allentown District Parole Office and “put people in body bags”.

Koebert went on, threatening to kill a police officer and babies and expressed his intention to light the Wal-Mart in Allentown on fire, according to PSP.

Police say Koebert is currently in jail on arson charges and is scheduled to be released in October under the supervision of the Allentown District Parole Office.

Koebert is now being charged with six counts of terroristic threats.