SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 41-year-old inmate in federal prison was indicted for possessing a weapon on June 9.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleged that around June 9, Hubert Carter possessed a 5.5-inch metal implement with a cloth handle that could be used as a weapon.

The maximum penalty for this offense is 5 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.