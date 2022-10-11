SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging an inmate at the Northumberland County Jail for allegedly assaulting a correctional officer during a fight.

According to Anthony Matulewicz, DA of Northumberland County, an inmate, Daniel E. Walter, 28, of Bloomsburg, is being accused of assaulting a correctional officer in September.

Investigators stated on September 24, Correctional Officer Austin Reinard saw a fight break between two inmates. Reniard tried to separate the two when Walter became aggressive towards him, as stated in the affidavit.

Walter allegedly resisted the officer’s efforts to subdue him causing Reinard to get injured.

Reinard was transported to Shamokin Geisinger Hospital for treatment of a bleeding mouth. Walter was not injured, according to court documents.

On Tuesday detectives filed charges of simple assault and harassment on Walter. A preliminary hearing is pending at this time.