MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Lycoming County inmate is once again in custody after escaping from a pre-release center.

Officials say they were notified Ira Beaghley, 45, from Williamsport, left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center on County Farm Road in Montoursville without permission around 10:00 a.m. on December 17.

After leaving the pre-release center, officers said Beaghley stole a black truck and drove to the 1700 block of Warren Avenue in Loyalosock Township.

Once arriving at a home in the area, investigators said Beaghley began to slam his body into the door to break in.

Police said they located and arrested Beaghley around 11:30 a.m. Beaghley told state troopers he did escape the pre-release center and stole the truck.

Beaghley now faces one count of escape, one count of theft, and one count of receiving stolen property.

He will be held in the Lycoming County prison while awaiting trial.

Beaghley was set to be released, at the earliest, on January 9, 2023.