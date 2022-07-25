BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators state a mother and her boyfriend allegedly caused further damage to her four-month-old after police say her boyfriend was previously accused of causing severe brain injury to the infant.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, in May, Christopher Lindsay, 31, of Bloomsburg, was jailed for an alleged aggravated assault against a three-month-old baby.

Regarding the case, investigators discovered after the child was found unresponsive, she was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. Police say it was found the child suffered “abusive head trauma” resulting in a brain bleed while under Lindsay’s care.

According to the affidavit, the injuries sustained resulted in the infant being placed on a gastrostomy tube (G-tube), to give her the nutrition she required as she could not ingest food normally.

As of July, court papers stated Lindsay was out on bail and instructed to have no contact with the victim.

Investigators received a tip from a Children and Youth caseworker that alleged Kim Lander, 31, the mother of the infant, was dating Lindsay again and the child might not be receiving the proper care that she needed after her injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers claim that Lindsay tried to pick up the infant from the daycare she was staying in.

Investigators state they also looked into the victim’s medical records where they found Lander was not in possession of the G-tube needed to take care of the victim.

Police say they were able to locate Lindsay and Lander at a hotel on Highway Dunmore. It is alleged the two had plans to leave for Florida with the infant.

Officers placed the two in custody and the victim was taken to Geisinger Hospital Danville where doctors stated she sustained new brain injuries and displayed other indicators of recent neglect.

Lindsay and Lander are being charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.