JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Lycoming Regional Police have a man in custody they say has an active arrest warrant in Indiana.

Just after 4 p.m. on March, police say they stopped a car in the 800 block of Allegheny Street in Jersey Shore borough.

Officers said they attempted to identify the driver and the passenger, but the driver was unable to tell police his passenger’s name. The passenger spoke up and told police his name was “Daniel Dobbs.”

In reality, investigators learned “Daniel Dobbs'” real name is Stephen Dale McMullen, a 46-year-old man from Plainfield, Indiana, who is wanted for violation of parole in Indiana. Police searched McMullen and found a small bag of methamphetamine.

Officials say McMullen was taken into custody and now faces one count of false identification to law enforcement and related drug offenses.

He is being held in the Lycoming County Prison on a $100,000 cash bail.