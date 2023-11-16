HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he was found with an illegal gun, and drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on November 3 multiple officers conducted a traffic stop.

Officers said a passenger in the car, Dayshawn Correa, of Bronx, New York, was discovered to have 14.9 grams of suspected marijuana, various pills, and a box with nine 9mm rounds of unspent ammunition.

Hazleton City Police

Inside the car, a loaded 9mm Caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number and an additional 6.8 grams of marijuana was found inside a fanny pack that belonged to Correa, police stated.

Correa faces various gun and drug charges. He was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $75,000 bail.