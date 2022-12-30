MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the homicide investigation of four University of Idaho students in November.

Law enforcement officials state they arrested Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, of Albrightsville, in connection to the November killings of four people in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger is being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police.

The four victims, who were believed to be sleeping at the time of the killings, were stabbed to death on November 13.

They were identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Image of Victims

All four victims were members of fraternities and sororities. The women were roommates and Chapin was reportedly dating Kernodle.

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry when they arrived at the home, finding a bloody and gruesome scene.

File: Mosscow Police File: Mosscow Police

Police in Moscow, Idaho announced a 4:00 p.m. press conference to provide an update with the Chief of Police and University officials.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.