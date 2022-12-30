CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in the Poconos in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody at a home at the Indian Mountain Lake Development in ChestnutHill Township we are told it’s his home.

He was taken into custody in connection with the homicides of four University of Idaho students in November. People in the community are stunned.

Kohberger was arrested by State Police and the FBI. He was arraigned by video by a District Judge in East Stroudsburg.

He is lodged at the Monroe County prison. He’ll have an extradition hearing at Monroe County Court in Stroudsburg.

This case has gained worldwide attention, the four students Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at an off-campus home in Moscow Idaho on November 13.

“These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students. However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process,” stated Chief James Fry, Moscow Idaho Police Department.

Thursday law enforcement held a news conference in Moscow Idaho, where they detailed why they arrested Kohberger.

“I want to express my appreciation to our local community, the people of Idaho, and those throughout our nation who provided information to help us investigate these murders has been very impressive. We received our 19,000 tips and we conducted over 300 interviews,” expressed Chief Fry.

Investigators have been tight-lipped about the investigation as they must wait to release official documents on the case until Kohberger returns.