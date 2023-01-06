DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a wanted man after they pulled him over on I-81 and multiple drugs were found stashed inside his car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 27 around 2:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on Interstate 81 for numerous traffic violations.

Troopers investigating say they caught the driver, a 50-year-old man from Madison Township, stashing drugs as law enforcement approached the car.

A search of the car was conducted and state police stated they seized methamphetamine, marijuana, and multiple drug paraphernalia.

Police later learned that the driver was wanted for an arrest warrant of receiving stolen property in Luzerne County.

The driver was arrested and now faces additional charges filed in Lackawanna County.