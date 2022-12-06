NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County.

PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and his car was transported for an inventory search.

During the search, investigators say they seized around 290 grams of marijuana inside the car.

Charges have been filed through the district court.