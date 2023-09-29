BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has been arrested after police say they found weed and a duffle bag filled with money during an I-80 traffic stop.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 22 around 10:20 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for violations on Interstate 80 in Butler Township.

Police during the stop troopers detected a strong odor of “fresh” marijuana coming from inside the car. A search of the vehicle was conducted and troopers stated they seized a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a bulk of crash inside a duffle bag.

The passenger, a 24-year-old man from New York, admitted to being the owner of the items and was taken into custody.

Charges have been filed through the district court.