TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were arrested after they led officers on a high-speed chase on I-80 and were found with multiple catalytic converters.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 5, around 3:30 a.m., officers tried to pull over a car on State Route 715 when the driver fled at a high speed causing a chase.

Police say the driver led officers on a chase on Interstate 80 until the car was stopped when state police deployed spike strips.

The occupants of the car, later identified as Joshua Ortiz, 31, and Terrell Judd, 31, fled on foot until police said they were able to place them into custody.

Inside the car, officers stated they seized several catalytic converters and tools associated with cutting catalytic converters off of vehicles.

The suspects were placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility. Pocono Township police are continuing to investigate the incident.