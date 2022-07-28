WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they said he led troopers on a 100 mph chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 20 around 8:50 p.m. troopers saw a car with “heavily” tinted windows driving on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, Union County.

As stated in the affidavit, once police entered the westbound lanes the driver, later identified as Jose Morel Cruz, 23, of Bronx, New York, took off at a high-speed rate.

Police began the attempt to pull Cruz over causing a chase to ensue where he passed several vehicles in the process, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say Cruz entered a median into oncoming travel in the eastbound lane and was hit by a tractor-trailer causing the chase to end.

Troopers on the scene state Cruz resisted arrest before he was placed in custody where he admitted to having marijuana in the car.

When troopers ran the car’s registration it was found to be a stolen vehicle out of Suffolk County, New York.

Cruz has been charged with fleeing and eluding an officer, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned and bail was set at $25,000.