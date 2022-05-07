MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are on the hunt for a man they say was involved in a shooting Friday night that severely injured one person.

According to Mount Carmel Borough Police Department, officers responded to the report of shots fired close to midnight in the area of Dorko’s Bar in the 100 block of South Poplar Street in Mount Carmel.

Police say once investigators arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound to the arm and stomach while a suspect, later identified as Bruce Thompson Jr, 36, was attempting to leave the scene.

Investigators engaged in a high-speed chase resulting in Thompson crashing the vehicle on Second and Plum Street.

As stated in the release, Thompson was able to escape the vehicle before officers reached him. A K9 unit tracked the scent from the vehicle to help investigators locate a residence.

After an investigation was conducted police say that Thompson fled in a second vehicle to an unknown location.

Thompson is described as a 6-foot-tall black man with brown eyes, short black hair, and a clean-shaven beard.

The vehicle Thompson was last known to be operating is a Blue 2017 Chevrolet Traverse bearing PA Registration LJN1128.

There is no word at this time on the condition of the victim. According to the release, an officer had to perform life-saving measures on the gunshot victim, applying a tourniquet to his arm to stop heavy and profuse bleeding.

Thompson has been charged with:

Attempt of Criminal Homicide

Aggravated Assault

Persons not possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms

Discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure

Recklessly endangering another person

Fleeing or attempting to elude police

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to contact the Mount Carmel Borough Police Station or Northumberland County Communication Center.

Police are considering Thompson to be armed and dangerous, officers advise to not interact and call 911.