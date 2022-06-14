HUGHESTOWN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announce the arrest of two dealers who they say were wanted out of Lackawanna County for selling narcotics.

According to the Hughestown Borough Police Department, on Friday, June 10, around 4 p.m. officers arrested a 30-year-old man from New Jersey, for an active warrant out of Lackawanna County. The issued warrant was for possession with intent to distribute drugs.

The New Jersey man had additional warrants out of the Garden State for similar charges. He was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Police say a second accused drug dealer was arrested on Saturday, June 11 around 6:00 p.m. Investigators say the 38-year-old woman from Hughestown fled to Duryea.

Police reported the warrant was out of Luzerne County for possession with the intent to distribute. The woman was later arrested with the assistance of Duryea & Avoca Police

The Hughestown woman was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice. She was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility, unable to post the $15,000 bail.