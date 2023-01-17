KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say a cooperating witness caught him making plans to meet with an underage boy for sex.

According to the Kingston Police Department, in September 2022 a cooperating witness (CW) provided investigators with information on a man he caught while posing as an underage boy online.

Police say in March of 2022 Anthony Millan, 41, of Mountain Top, chatted with the CW online stating he wanted to perform sexual acts with the teen. Millan also said to the CW “so how do I know it’s not a trap,” when they began to make plans to meet, as stated in the affidavit.

The CW and Millan met up at a location however Milan fled the scene shortly after.

Milan has been charged with soliciting involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, attempted unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility.