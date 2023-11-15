WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement confirms a homicide suspect wanted in Luzerne County for three years has been arrested in Connecticut.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Petroski confirmed with 28/22 News that Giovanni Morales, a suspect in the murder of Jonathan Hernandez was arrested Monday in Connecticut.

Back in June 2020, police stated Morales traveled from New York City and was staying with Hernandez over the course of a few days in June for work in Luzerne County.

On June 27, 2020, there was no response at the house when their supervisor came to transport the two of them to the work site, officers said. The supervisor later returned to the house and found Hernandez on the floor with physical trauma to his face, and blood on him and around the apartment, according to the police report.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy determined the cause to be multiple blunt force trauma. Investigators noted there were no signs of forced entry, leading them to believe that Morales was the last person to be with the victim.

At this time, Morales is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania to face homicide charges.