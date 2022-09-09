HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a suspect in a rape and murder case from 2011.

Police say they have taken Rafael Enrique Gonzalez-Aguirre into custody almost 11 years after law enforcement says he sexually assaulted a victim and then murdered another.

According to law enforcement, on October 8, 2011, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West Chestnut Street, for a female victim who claimed she was raped and that someone else in the home was shot and killed.

Officers say while clearing the home they observed a man lying dead in the kitchen, near the base of the stairs. The murder victim was identified as Caesar Robles.

The female victim told police that when Gonzalez-Aguirre came to her house, he woke her up early in the morning and dragged her by her hair out of bed, pointed a gun at her, and sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, police say Gonzalez came into contact with Robless, where he shot him. Gonzalez then fled from the scene.

According to a criminal docket, Gonzalez-Aguirre was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James M. Dixon on Thursday who denied bail stating Gonzalez-Aguirre is a flight risk and a danger to society.

Gonzalez-Aguirre is remanded to the Luzerne County Prison and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 22 at 8:30 a.m. He is charged with criminal homicide, unlawful restraint/serious bodily harm, IDSI forcible compulsion, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and recklessly endangering another person.