SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New charges have been filed against Donnell Brunson after further investigation into a woman found dead inside her Scranton home.

Court officials tell 28/22 News, that Brunson, 55, of Taylor, has now been charged with homicide as well as risking catastrophe after an investigation was conducted into the death of 49-year-old Danielle Barbuti.

According to the Scranton Police Department, around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday officers were called to the 1000 block of Luke Avenue for a reported unresponsive woman who was in a bed with blood all over the bedroom.

Police say once on the scene, a strong odor of natural gas was noticed inside the home and they found a woman lying on her back with severe face and head trauma. Officers said there was blood all over the house including the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen floor.

As stated in the affidavit, there was a large knife blade discovered on the kitchen counter with blood and bloody fingerprints on the blade. Police noted the gas from the stove was left on causing the smell to fill the home.

A confidential witness who called 911 told investigators that Brunson was the victim’s boyfriend and spent time at the apartment.

Investigators said they went on a search for Brunson and he was located Thursday at a campsite in Lackawanna County and was found injured and bleeding. Police believe Brunson’s injuries are consistent with the evidence located at the crime scene.