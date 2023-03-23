DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A homeless man is in custody after police say he exposed and touched himself in a public area on Monday.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, on Monday, March 20, just after 7:00 p.m., officers responded to the Days Inn located in the 1900 block of the Scranton-Carbondale Highway in Dickson City for a report of a naked man in the public jacuzzi.

Police say as they arrived on the scene officers entered the pool room and an unidentified adult female said that the guy was hiding in the corner getting dressed and he may have taken something, just a few minutes ago.

A police affidavit reads, officers walked onto the pool deck and found a thin white man who was dressed in a black tank top and dark blue jeans who was visibly wet, and had water dripping from his hair.

Police say the man identified himself as 54-year-old, James Francis Tiffany, who stated that his date of birth is 01/12/1969 but PennDOT had it listed on his ID as 01/20/1969. Officers say they asked Tiffany what happened and he responded that he was in the hot tub and told the lady that she had beautiful children and that made everybody mad.

As the affidavit reads, Tiffany began to ramble and wasn’t making any sense. Police say they ordered the woman who was in the pool with two juvenile females to get the kids out

of the pool and leave the area.

After which, police say they asked Tiffany what had happened and he replied that he

went to the Days Inn to take a bath and decided to do so in the jacuzzi. Officers say they explained to Tiffany that his behavior was not allowed and was inappropriate.

According to law enforcement, Tiffany was placed in handcuffs and escorted out to a

patrol vehicle and he also told police he was on probation. Police say they then got statements from witnesses to the incident.

The affidavit reads a male witness said that he, his wife, and two daughters went to the pool room to take the kids swimming. The man ran into a friend of his who told him there was a

naked guy in the jacuzzi.

Court papers say the male witness went and told a manager there was a naked guy who was staring at his wife and kids while touching himself. The witness told police that he returned to the pool area with the manager and the manager told Tiffany to get out but he refused.

According to the affidavit, Tiffany told him that he wasn’t going anywhere and that he was not going to jail.

Police say the witness told them he then called 911 and took his family to the lobby to wait for officers to arrive.

The affidavit reads a female witness told police there was a gentleman sitting in the hot tub and

she approached him and politely asked him to put on clothes and he told her he had clothes on.

Police say she again asked Tiffany to get dressed because there were little kids in the pool and they don’t need to see him naked. She stated that Tiffany refused and he said he wasn’t a pedophile and continued to comment on how beautiful her girls were while touching himself inappropriately.

According to law enforcement, she stated that tiffany refused to stop touching himself or to get dressed. The female witness said that the juvenile females were ages 4 and 7.

Tiffany was taken to the Dickson City Police Department for paperwork, Lackawanna County Adult Probation was contacted and sent a detainer for Tiffany.

Tiffany was then transported to the Lackawanna County Criminal Justice Center for

processing and arraignment. He is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct language/gestures, and disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3 at 9:15 p.m.