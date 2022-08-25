PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home health nurse is facing charges filed Tuesday that allege she stole prescription tablets from a patient in Plains Township.

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Diane F. Ellingsen, 61, of Lake Ariel, became a home health nurse for a patient in Plains Township in March of 2019.

Between March 2019 and March 2020, while Ellingsen was working before the COVID-19 restrictions, it was noticed that the victim was a couple of tablets short of her medication, as stated in the affidavit.

The victim’s relative informed police that once Ellingsen was no longer allowed to come to the victim’s homes because of the pandemic, her medication was “never short”, investigators say.

Police say once Elligne returned as the home health nurse for the victim, some of her pills were missing from the tablet organizer.

Police also say Ellingsen originally denied taking pills but later gave a bag containing 15 tablets of Morphine Sulfate and 10 tablets of Methylphenidate back to the victim.

As stated in court papers, once Ellingsen was confronted by the victim, she admitted herself into a 28-day rehabilitation.

Ellingsen has been charged with substance obtained by fraud, forgery, and deception.