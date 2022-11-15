POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he fled the scene of a multi-car crash in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 11 around 7:00 p.m., four cars were driving along Interstate 80 West in Pocono Township.

At one point police say one car was struck by another car, driven by a 39-year-old man, from Philadelphia, causing it to lose control and hit a concrete barrier.

Troopers stated the driver then sideswiped two other cars and fled the scene. Police were able to locate the driver and arrested him for DUI. The car involved was towed.

No operators were injured in the crash.