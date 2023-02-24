BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he led officers on a chase that ended in a crash and DUI charges.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on Friday around 1:15 a.m. officers tried to pull over a Ford sedan in the area of Riverhill Drive and Mainville Drive after the driver was found speeding at a high rate.

Police say the driver, Trey Harkins, led officers on a chase throughout Bloomsburg until his car skidded out and hit an embankment causing it to roll over.

Harkins was trapped in the car for a short period of time until the fire department was able to help him climb out of the sunroof.

Investigators stated Harkins was taken to Geisinger Danville Medical Center where he submitted a blood test.

Harkins was later transported to the Columbia County Prison on the charges of fleeing or eluding an officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.