HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say led officers on two high-speed chases on Interstate 81 after he was found stealing catalytic converters.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, officers saw a Mercedes with the license plate removed that they recognized as a car involved in multiple catalytic converters thefts.

Police say they followed the car and began a traffic stop when the driver began to flee at a high speed.

The chase passed through Route 309 into Bulter Township then onto I-80 eastbound until the driver exited I-80 at the White Haven exit on Rt. 940.

Officers said they decided to stop the chase due to the high speeds and safety of all involved. A little later, police found the Mercedes going back onto I-80 and started a second chase.

As stated in the release, the driver, identified as Christopher Diaz, 33, of New York, lost control of the car in the area of Lake Harmony and was placed under arrest.

Diaz has been charged with fleeing police, recklessly endangering another person, and multiple traffic violations.