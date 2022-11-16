JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they pulled over two people who were found with cocaine and methamphetamine in Lackawanna County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, November 13 troopers did a traffic investigation on ca driving along Hamlin Highway in Jefferson Township.

Police say during the investigation they found the 48-year-old driver had in her possession cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

The 51-year-old passenger was found in possession of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia, according to troopers.

Both are facing charges in Lackawanna County.