NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police tell 28/22 News they have been investigating a shooting in Nanticoke Friday afternoon.

Just under a dozen police and two fire trucks are in Nanticoke on the corner of West Green and Maple Street conducting a shooting investigation.

Our crew on the scene says a car with a hole in it is being searched for stray evidence. Gianna Galli will have more on this story and an interview with the owner of the car at 11:00 p.m.

Witnesses in the bar and restaurant nearby say they heard several “pops” they don’t believe were fireworks.

Investigators has the intersection of West Green and Maple Streets shut down while they worked the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Nanticoke police as well as fire and rescue crews at the intersection say they are unable to provide any further information as their teams investigate what may have happened Friday afternoon.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.