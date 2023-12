MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One was reported dead in Lackawanna County after an incident Saturday night.

Around 9:00 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Ash Street in Moosic for a burglary in progress.

Old Forge Police Department and EMS were at the scene.

The Lackawanna County Coroner told 28/22 News one was dead at the scene for what “appears to be” a self-inflicted wound.