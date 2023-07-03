WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents accused of involuntary manslaughter after their infant daughter was found dead inside a Newport Township home were in court Monday morning.

On Monday a District judge ruled there was enough evidence to send 26-year-old James Kasisky and 25-year-old Valentina-Varela Luis to trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangerment.

Valentina-Varela Luis James Kasisky

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 23, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., troopers were called to a house on 3rd Street in the Glen Lyon section of Newport Township for 19-month-old Phoenix who was not breathing.

Responding EMS said they found Phoniex dead in her bedroom with rigor mortis setting in, her eyes sunken with black spots, and her fingertips had no coloration.

The victim’s parents, Kasisky and Varela-Luis, were later interviewed by investigators following the incident. Through further investigation, police say both parents neglected to check on the victim for over 24 hours before she was found dead.

After an autopsy report was completed at the Luzerne County coroner’s office, Dr. Gary Gross stated the victim’s stomach was empty, minus a small amount of fluid. Dr. Gross says the cause of the victim’s death has been ruled a homicide caused by dehydration and metabolic imbalance due to neglect.

The defense attorney for the child’s mother argued that it is possible for the child to die suddenly for unknown reasons.

