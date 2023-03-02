LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People in the Carbon County borough of Lansford are reacting Thursday to the arrest of 40-year-old Mark Muffley.

Muffley was arrested at a home in Lansford late on Monday and Federal investigators say Muffley tried to bring an explosive device onto an aircraft at the Lehigh Valley International Airport on Monday.

